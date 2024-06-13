The confectionery company is responsible for a range of popular chocolates including Boost, Crunchie, Creme Eggs and the classic Dairy Milk.

Several chocolates have been axed from Cadbury's product range recently.

In November (2023), Cadbury confirmed it had discontinued its peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar after just five years on UK shelves.

Discontinued UK sweets and chocolates

While in May 2024, the confectionary company said its Dairy Milk Orange chocolate bar had also been discontinued.

But it's not been all bad news for Cadbury fans, with a number of new chocolates being released in stores across the UK recently.

A new Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate bar was launched in the UK at the back end of last year.

While in 2024 fans have been treated to the release of two new Dairy Milk chocolate bars - More Nutty Praline Crisp and More Caramel Nut Crunch.

Cadbury Perky Nana chocolate bar returns to B&M

Last month shoppers spotted another new Cadbury chocolate bar - Slices Lamington - in B&M stores across the UK, describing it as "unreal".

The new Cadbury chocolate is a twist on the classic Australian cake Lamingtons and contains raspberry jam and vanilla cake pieces along with coconut.

Now a popular chocolate bar from Australia's sibling New Zealand has returned to B&M.

The retail chain, via its Facebook page, revealed this week Cadbury's Perky Nana chocolate bar was "back by popular demand".

B&M said: "Perky Nana's back by popular demand! Grab yours for just £1.25 – all the way from New Zealand!

"Indulge in this banana-flavored chew bar, wrapped in luscious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. It's a must-try treat!"

Cadbury fans across the UK have rejoiced at the return of Perky Nana chocolate bars rushing to their nearest B&M to get their hands on one.

One chocolate lover, commenting on B&M's Facebook post, said: "If anyone is going to B&M’s anytime soon could you get me some of these pleeeeeeez thank you."

Another person commented: "I love these!!!!"

A third shopper added: "I have no idea what this is but I need it and want to try it!!!"

While another Facebook user said: "These are so addictive."

Cadbury Perky Nana chocolate bars are available now at B&M stores across the UK for £1.25.