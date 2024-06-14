The Funky Duck Pub and Restaurant will be officially opening its doors from 7pm on Friday night, after a successful weekend of soft openings.

The soft openings on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8, had been deemed an "amazing" success by the team, who have been working hard behind closed doors to prepare the pub for the official opening on Friday.

In a Facebook post shared to their official page on Monday, June 10, the Funky Duck team said: "Thank You for an amazing soft launch weekend!

"We are overwhelmed by the incredible support and energy you brought to The Funky Duck Chepstow over our soft launch weekend! Your enthusiasm made it a truly memorable experience.

"As we gear up for our grand opening this Friday, we will be closed until Friday evening to fine-tune a few things and ensure an even better experience for you all.

"Don't miss out on our grand opening event this Friday with Bottomless Booze from 7pm till 9pm for just £25 per person! Enjoy unlimited draught, spirits with mixer, wine, and Prosecco, along with funky finger food!

"Bottomless booze requires advance booking, so please message our page to secure your spot.

"Time: 7pm - 9pm

"Price: £25 per person

"Book Now: Message us to book your spot

"We can’t wait to celebrate with you again at our grand opening!"

The pub has a range of alcoholic drinks to suit everyone, including Amstel, Guinness, Birra Moretti, Thatchers, Malibu, Gordon's Gin and more.

The Funky Duck has also confirmed that their bottomless booze special event will take place every Friday from 7pm until 9pm for anyone who is unable to book this weekend.

The pub will be opening on the first floor of 23 Beaufort Square in Chepstow, on the site of the former Pitchers Sports Bar and Grill.