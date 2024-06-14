Monmouthshire County Council's Children's Services & Community Development, in collaboration with schools, Papyrus, and Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO), is organising a series of events for young people and their families.

The aim is to highlight community activities, discuss matters of significance to youth and families, and spotlight services available in support.

Various organisations and agencies will be present at the events to provide participants with expert knowledge on a wide variety of topics such as youth and family support, cost of living pressures, housing, roles and needs of voluntary carers, disabilities and additional needs, and advocacy.

Papyrus, a national charity focused on preventing youth suicide, will introduce its crucial work at the events.

Papyrus is committed to reducing suicide occurrences among the young by smashing the associated stigma and training young people and their communities to recognise and manage emotional distress.

Information about their 24-hour helpline, HOPELINE247, will be shared.

The events will be hosted at Monmouth Carnival on June 30, 2pm - 4.30pm; Caldicot Comprehensive on July 12, 9am - 5pm; Chepstow Comprehensive on October 7, 9am - 5pm; and a date to be confirmed in April 2025 at King Henry VIII.

Open to students during school hours, the events will welcome families and the community from around 3pm, with the Papyrus presentation slated for between 4 and 4.45pm.

For updates and upcoming events, visit the Monmouthshire County Council website.