In the latest of our series, we go into the heart of Newport, and visit an independent pub beloved by locals and tourists alike, the Bailey's Bodega in Baneswell.

According to the official Campaign for Real Ale website, this wet pub used to be a "real ale flagship" and was a popular local venue to meet for a few drinks or a party.

The pub was previously sold for redevelopment and had been earmarked to become apartment accommodation, but has since re-opened under its previous name after an extensive renovation.

Bailey's Bodega offers a wide variety of drinks (Image: Supplied) Dubbed a "traditional community pub" beloved by many, it is just a short stroll from the city centre.

It had previous lives as Bailey's and Britannia before the current owners bought it.

We caught up with current landlord Nicola for a chat to find out more about this gem of a pub.

Nicola, who took over the management of the Bailey's Bodega five years ago, says the atmosphere in the pub is one of its main selling points.

She said: "We have a really friendly atmosphere here. I like to think we're a real regulars pub, but we make sure that anyone who comes in or passes through is treated like a regular, almost like a family here."

Bailey's Bodega has become a hotspot for social events, as they regularly host birthday parties and have free events such as pool tables and a juke box on Mondays.

Bailey's Bodega offers a pool table for people to enjoy (Image: Supplied)

Selling a variety of drinks, Bailey's has something for every person, including beers and ciders on tap, wines, spirits and even prosecco.

They also offer soft drinks for those who prefer it.

Nicola said: "We're also really proud that we use local breweries. That's something that's really important to us."

Bailey's Bodega is open on 13 Bailey Street in Baneswell, Newport, from 3pm to 9.30pm Monday to Thursday, and 3pm to 11.30pm Fridays.

They are also open longer at the weekends, from noon until 11.30pm on Saturdays and noon until 10pm on Sundays.