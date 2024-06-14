Pride Caerffili is back for a second year with the day-long celebration taking place from 12pm-7pm on Saturday June 15 2024!

Following the success of the inagural event last June, we are expecting a big turnout in Caerphilly Town Centre.

Visitors can expect a family-friendly event, recognising and celebrating the contributions made by LGBTQ+ people in our society. On the day, there will be live entertainment and an iconic Pride Parade to celebrate.

Running order

The event officially starts with the Parade which sets off from St. Martin’s School at 12pm.

From there, we’ll be heading down through the town centre and marching around the Twyn, past the Pride Caerffili Youth Bandstand.

The last stretch of the Parade will head back up to the Twyn Car Park, which will be packed full of food, drink and information stalls with our Pride Caerffili Entertainment Stage.

It will be an amazing day of live music, entertainment, and celebration as we come together in support of our LGBTQ+ community in Caerphilly county borough.

The town centre has a lovely selection of independent stores and offers a variety of eating out venues throughout the town so #ChooseLocal and support your local town centre!

The event will be located in the Twyn Car Park, Caerphilly Town Centre, CF83 1JL, where there will be a road closure in place along Twyn Road.