The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge is set to be closed on the westbound carriageway from junction 22 to junction 23 for Rogiet from 10pm tonight (Thursday) until 6am tomorrow.

The other closures are:

Westbound junction 22 entry slip road closed from 9pm on Friday, June 14 to 6am on Saturday. June 15

Eastbound junction 23 to junction 22 from 9pm on Monday, June 17 to 6am on Tuesday, June 18

The diversion route is on the M48 Severn Bridge, as directed by Traffic Wales South.

The closure is to allow for some essential roadworks to take place overnight on these days.