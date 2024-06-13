ALL VEHICLES will be banned from travelling on a key motorway bridge overnight for a few days.
The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge is set to be closed on the westbound carriageway from junction 22 to junction 23 for Rogiet from 10pm tonight (Thursday) until 6am tomorrow.
The other closures are:
- Westbound junction 22 entry slip road closed from 9pm on Friday, June 14 to 6am on Saturday. June 15
- Eastbound junction 23 to junction 22 from 9pm on Monday, June 17 to 6am on Tuesday, June 18
The diversion route is on the M48 Severn Bridge, as directed by Traffic Wales South.
The closure is to allow for some essential roadworks to take place overnight on these days.
📢 Update 16:50— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 13, 2024
New information, Please view below ⬇️
🚧 Westbound: Jct 22 to Jct 23 carriageway closure tonight 22:00 - 06:00
🚧 Westbound: Jct 22 entry slip closed
14/06/2024 21:00 - 15/06/2024 06:00
🚧 Eastbound: Jct 23 to Jct 22
17/06/2024 21:00 - 18/06/2024 06:00 https://t.co/3MdTr0l2ul
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here