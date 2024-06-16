However, this property might be that combination, with a 15th Century four-bedroom home that also boasts a heated indoor swimming pool.

Offering an "idyllic retreat" in expansive 6.6 acres of grounds, this property is set in a "picturesque hamlet in the heart of the Monmouthshire countryside" and expertly combines rustic charm with "renovated modern comforts" to provide an "exceptional living experience" in a tranquil setting.

The views are serene (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove) The property is very conveniently located, between the market towns of Abergavenny and Usk, and it is deemed the perfect home for people who want "community charm" and essential amenities nearby.

It is also close to the town of Raglan, offering further services and shops, while commuters will have plenty of travel options with "excellent transport services" to cities such as Newport, Cardiff, Bristol and the Midlands.

London is also easily accessible with regular trains from Newport and Cardiff, offering extra appeal for commuters.

As a result, this property is seen as able to perfectly balance "serene country living" with the "convenience of modern living".

The living room is one area that exudes character (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove) With a "unique blend" of historic character and rustic charm, the main oak front door originates from St David's, and within the hallway, there is flagstone character, an Inglenook fireplace with original bread oven, hearth, wood burning stove which all "exude warmth and character" with a "timeless tone" for the home.

The dining room, adjacent to the living room that offer gorgeous views of the land, boasts its own Inglenook fireplace with a large stone lintel overhead, and views, offering the perfect place for entertaining and family meals.

The dining room (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove) A second sitting room also offers an extra space for quiet solo time or for entertaining.

The fitted kitchen is a "harmonious blend" of historical and modern, with sleek granite surfaces, integrated appliances, while the hallway offers access to the back garden and a cloak and utility room.

The fitted kitchen (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove) Three double bedrooms, all with ensuite, adorn the first floor, and include fitted storage space, with the master boasting natural light and "serene views" as well as a walk-in dressing room.

The ensuite includes a rainfall shower and roll-top bath.

The fourth bedroom is in a detached building, making it perfect for visiting family or guests, complete with kitchen, lounge and shower facilities.

The property "truly encapsulates the essence of historic charm and modern living" in the heart of Monmouthshire countryside.

The key selling point, the indoor swimming pool, can be found in the ornate chalet-style pool house "exudes luxury" with tiled flooring, seating and a gym space.

The heated indoor swimming pool is one of the selling points of this property (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove) Outside, the grounds include an orchard, tall trees spanning nearly two acres alone, a dedicated vegetable-growing area, pond, stream and stunning bridge.

Another very special extra for this property is the Victorian summerhouse, crafted of hardwood and glass, and is a true "focal point", perfect for entertaining as it includes under-ridge mood lighting and power sockets.

The summerhouse is the perfect place to entertain (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove) Electric vehicular gates ensure security and privacy while still offering ample space for parking, as well as an additional gated parking area with garage and electric vehicle charging point and storage garage for a ride-on mower.

This unique property is on the market with estate agents Archer and Co of Usk for a guide price of £1,650,000.