Main road closed as emergency services on scene at crash

Live

Henllys Way, Cwmbran, closed following crash

Emergency
Cwmbran
By Sallie Phillips

  • Henllys Way, Cwmbran is currently closed due to a crash
  • Emergency services are on scene
  • Drivers advised to avoid the area

