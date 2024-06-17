BEFORE I go into this doughnuts review, let me be clear - I'm not a huge fan of doughnuts.
They're usually too sugary and / or dry with too much icing sugar on top and not enough filling inside.
With that being said, I gave Who Cult doughnuts in Newport Market a chance as so many said these are "absolutely incredible", "huge" and "amazing". Safe to say, I didn't believe any of the reviews.
I ended up getting a Lotus Biscoff, a Snickers, a Kinder Bueno, and a cappuccino-flavoured doughnut.
The Lotus Biscoff and the Kinder Bueno were evenly filled, to the brim, with no air pockets. Each had a crunch from the toppings and make a beautiful gift.
I would give these two doughnuts a 7 out of 10. While they were fluffy and cloud-like in texture, they are heavy and laden with cream, butter and sugar (as doughnuts should be).
The Snickers doughnut was crispy, again it had that crunch, and I really liked the addition of a touch of salt which enhanced the flavour of the peanuts, caramel and chocolate. 8/10 for this one.
Lastly came the cappuccino-flavoured doughnut. I don't often see this in the shop but Who Cult need to make this a regular addition to their menu.
The doughnut took me by surprise and left me speechless. I didn't expect the coffee to come through as well as it did, with a touch of sweetness, a swirl of cappuccino-flavoured cream on top, and a few chocolate-covered coffee beans.
It may seem high as a rating, but I would give this one a 9 out of 10, and urge Who Cult Coffee and Donuts to make this one more regularly.
If you're not a fan of coffee or coffee-flavoured things, give this one a miss.
The stall in the Newport Market usually stocks up to 12 flavours which rotate on a regular basis.
Each doughnut is priced at £3.50 with a box of four doughnuts setting you back £12.
All doughnuts were purchased prior to review and thoughts are my own.
