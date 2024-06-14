South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

183 properties still without power in this area of Gwent

Live

CF83 power cut National Grid Abertridwr

Business
Emergency
Environment
Property
Caerphilly
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A power cut has caused an outage of supply to 183 properties in this area
  • National Grid said this is because of a fault on their high voltage network in the area
  • LIVE updates here

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos