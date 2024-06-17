Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Eleanor WookeyEleanor Wookey was born on May 18, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 6oz. Her parents are Demi Rogers and Tom Wookey, of Newport, and her big brother is Theodore Wookey, two.

Noa Quinn Ryleigh WilliamsNoa Quinn Ryleigh Williams was born on April 25, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 1oz. Her parents are Cerys Jenkins and Leigh Williams, of Pontnewynydd. She is the first child for Cerys, who had a difficult pregnancy and major surgery in February when she was 25 weeks pregnant. Leigh's other children are Cole, 11 and Ila, five.

Gracie Olivia GriffithsGracie Olivia Griffiths was born on May 12, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. Her parents are Catherine Biddle and Liam Griffiths, of Newport, and her big sister is Isla, four.