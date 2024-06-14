From today, customers can download the new Chipotles UK app or order online for an easy click and collect service.

To celebrate the launch of the new app and website, Chipotle fans can get a free meal once they make their first purchase through the app or website.

The free main course offer will appear in your account within 72 hours of your first purchase.

You can get a free meal at Chipotle to celebrate the launch of the new Chipotle app and website in the UK (Image: Chipotle)

As part of the offer, Chipotle is offering a free salad, bowl, burrito, quesadilla, or order of tacos to fans who qualify until July 12.

Jacob Sumner, director of European operations at Chipotle, said: “We are keenly focused on increasing access to our fresh food in the UK.

“The Chipotle UK app is the fastest way for our guests to try Chipotle and will better allow us to tailor our offerings and promotions to their individual preferences.”

But it isn't only Chipotle giving away free food this month, as you can get a free bacon roll from Greggs.

If you are looking for a tasty option for Dad for Father's Day this weekend, Greggs is offering free bacon rolls.

This offer is only available for a limited time - on Sunday (June 16) until 11am - so you'll need to be quick.

To get your free bacon roll all you have to do is place an order of more than £15 via Just Eat or Uber Eats. And that's it.

It's that simple.

Once you have done that you will be able to add a bacon butty with ketchup or brown sauce to your order for free.

Greggs said: "While he might say there is nothing more he needs, there is truly nothing that says ‘I love you’ like a fresh bacon butty."