Situated in the village of Llandevaud in Newport, near the Celtic Manor Resort and with easy access to the M4, comes an idyllic country retreat for horse lovers who are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of big cities for a quieter life.

The three-bedroom and two-bathroom detached house is around 1,550 sq.ft. and features a long private tree-lined drive, a sociable kitchen and breakfast room and blends traditional features with modern appliances.

Three-bed detached property in Llandevaud, Newport (Image: Rightmove)

Inside the heart of the home (the kitchen), viewers will find quartz countertops, a ceramic sink, integrated fridge/freezer, gas range oven, a dishwasher, large pantry and corner larder.

The house comes equipped with a separate utility room with a separate cloakroom with vanity sink unit and WC.

The property comes with a generous living room with a dining room and snug sitting room.

Kitchen (Image: Rightmove)

Sitting room (Image: Rightmove)

Second sitting room (Image: Rightmove)

Upstairs, potential buyers will find three well-proportioned bedrooms that receive ample natural light and a family bathroom equipped with a tub and shower.

A second staircase leads exclusively to the private main retreat with its own en-suite shower room where there are views all around.

Bedroom (Image: Rightmove)

Bathroom (Image: Rightmove)

Traditional features like exposed beams, brickwork and hardwood double glazed windows combine with modern touches like spot lighting, central heating and integrated appliances to maximise comfort, convenience and style.

Outside a long winding driveway leads through the countryside ultimately approaching the main residence.

Mature trees and landscaping flank both sides of the drive, including an orchard with apple trees.

Double bedroom (Image: Rightmove)

As you approach the barn there is ample space to accommodate numerous vehicles along with a double carport.

Creating an ideal entertaining space, a decked terrace adjoins the home providing seating amid the established gardens and garden lighting.

Pantry leading to kitchen (Image: Rightmove)

Door leading to dining room (Image: Rightmove)

Beyond, extremely well-defined paddocks offer picturesque views behind stone wall fencing.

Away from the house is a stable block consisting of four individual stalls suitable for housing horses with solar panels.

Nearby, a vast tractor shed/garage includes twin powered roller shutter doors. Above the garage sits a refurbished open room lending itself well as an office, studio space or possible residential accommodations pending planning approval.

The barn sits within easy reach of Chepstow and its wealth of shops and restaurants, while the Celtic Manor Resort and Golf Club are a short drive away.

View full details of the property on Rightmove, where the house is priced at £900,000.