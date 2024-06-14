The Boar's Head in Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire, formerly a busy pub, is now a sought-after staycation destination for groups.

Owner Darren Price converted the building in 2020, to keep the historic building in use, and attract visitors to the area,

The inn sleeps 23 and can be rented through Sykes Holiday Cottages.

Mr Price has included features such as exposed brick, woodburning stoves, and a bar for guests' enjoyment.

It also includes a games room replete with a dart board, Pac-Man machine, and pool table.

Outside there is a hot-tub, an outdoor speaker, and a seating area.

For an added unique experience pint pulling lessons are also on offer.

Guests are welcome to use the pub’s commercial kitchen, which features a wide variety of appliances, including a panini press and a dessert fridge.

Guests can use the bar (Image: Sykes Holiday Cottages)

Alternatively, guests can get Mr Price and his team to cook them a full English breakfast.

Away from the inn, Bishop's Castle offers an arts and crafts scene, an annual Arts Festival, and trails such as Offa’s Dyke or Long Mynd.

National Trust Points of interest, including Powys and Ludlow Castle, are also nearby.

Already, The Boar's Head has secured 45 bookings for 2024 via Sykes Holiday Cottages, bringing in an average annual revenue of £180,000.

The games room has been added (Image: Sykes Holiday Cottages)

Mr Price said: "I wanted to give something back to the local community with The Boar’s Head and it’s great to be able to attract so many lovely people to the area who travel from far and wide to stay with us."

He further added: "Steeped in character as the oldest pub in Bishops’ Castle, our unique property provides the complete holiday package, putting my 16 years’ hospitality experience to use to ensure every guest has the best possible time.

"Helping families and friends to make memories through holiday letting is so rewarding and having Sykes with me every step of the way has been a dream.

"I use them for my own staycations and they’ve been just as helpful on the other side!"

For those interested, more information can be found on the Sykes website at https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Mid-Wales-Cardigan-Bay-Bishops-Castle/The-Boars-Head-Pub-1027356.html."