Pontypool Park will become a hive of activity for 24 hours, from July 6-7, with a relay for life set to entertain the crowds.

The programme will feature stalls, entertainment and fun between 11am and 9.30pm, including a canine attraction with a dog show due to be held at 2pm.

One returning participant, Megan Knight, is a member of the 'Youth Committee Team'. Megan's drive to raise funds for Cancer Research UK (CRUK) is intensely personal.

Megan spoke of her father's cancer diagnosis, which led to her becoming a dedicated fundraiser.

She said: "My Dad went to A&E with a bad back last year, and they thought it was kidney stones but decided to scan him to make sure.

The relay for life will take place over 24 hours in Pontypool Park (Image: Cancer Research UK)

"A couple of hours later, my Dad was diagnosed with metastatic kidney cancer, and our world was turned upside down." He would goon to have his kidney and adrenal gland removed, with immunotherapy treatment following after his recovery from surgery.

Turning adversity into action, Megan was touched by the vital role research plays in combatting the deadly disease.

She revealed: "If he'd been diagnosed a few months earlier, this treatment wouldn't have been available to him.

"This made me determined to raise as much money as I could for CRUK this year as a 'thank you' for all of their amazing work."

Encouraged by an overflow of support, Megan took to the skies to express gratitude and encourage giving.

"For my 16th birthday present, I asked my parents if I could do a skydive.

"I set up a JustGiving page to share with my friends, family and teachers.

"I was overwhelmed with the support and how many people sponsored me," she added.

Megan raised a staggering £6,147, with her father's employer Zurich Community Trust pledging to match this amount.

"I'm so proud to have raised over £12,000 for such an incredible cause," Megan concluded.

Megan's commitment highlights the impact of individual efforts in battling the scourge of cancer.

Her fundraising page, 'Meg Knight is fundraising for Cancer Research UK' is live on JustGiving for those wishing to contribute.