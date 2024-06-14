POLICE have confirmed that the road had to be cleared of debris after a two-vehicle crash on the M4 on Friday.

A portion of the M4 eastbound between J24 A449 Coldra to J23A A4810 Magor services was closed after reports of a two-car crash on the road around 5.45am on Friday, June 14.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"The collision involved a car and a heavy goods vehicle.

"No injuries were reported."

At around 8.15am, Gwent Police said officers were working to clear the road of debris, warning motorists of a heavy build up of traffic.

The debris was cleared at around 8.55am and traffic was generally cleared around 10.15am.