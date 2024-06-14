A portion of the M4 eastbound between J24 A449 Coldra to J23A A4810 Magor services was closed after reports of a two-car crash on the road around 5.45am on Friday, June 14.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"The collision involved a car and a heavy goods vehicle.

"No injuries were reported."

At around 8.15am, Gwent Police said officers were working to clear the road of debris, warning motorists of a heavy build up of traffic.

⚠️ We've received reports of debris on the M4. ⚠️

There is currently a heavy build up of traffic Eastbound at J24.

Officers are working with partners to ensure the road is cleared ASAP.

Please avoid the area, if possible, and find alternative routes for your journey.

Take care. pic.twitter.com/ftWN7Vz4PX — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 14, 2024

The debris was cleared at around 8.55am and traffic was generally cleared around 10.15am.