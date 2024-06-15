Malcolm Evans, of Griffithstown, has made an impressive 156 donations, saving hundreds of lives over his donation tenure which is close to reaching the 63-year mark.

Reflecting on his experience, Mr. Evans said: "Having given 156 donations, I am delighted to hear it has saved 468 lives.

"I love to think I am providing a service.

"I feel very fortunate in my life and if I can help others, I am pleased to do so."

He first started donating blood in July 1960 and has continued ever since.

Mr. Evans further commented: "It has been my ambition to give blood as often as I can and to have achieved this level now, I am very pleased.

"I hope others will follow me and do the same - it's easy to give and it's life-giving."

Expressing gratitude for Mr. Evans’ contributions, Peter Richardson, deputy director of Welsh Blood Service, spoke highly of his persistent efforts.

Mr. Richardson said: "We're so grateful to donors like Malcolm, who selflessly turn up to donate blood with us time and time again.

"Malcolm's years of commitment to helping others are truly remarkable, and his number of donations is staggering.

"We're hoping Malcolm and the stories like his that we're sharing all this week as part of National Blood Donor Week will inspire people to put aside an hour of their time and give blood."

In a call to action, the deputy director stated: "Every single donation counts, so whether you've never given blood before or you haven't been to donate in a while, please consider booking an appointment with us, and helping patients in need."

Last year, Mr. Evans was honoured for reaching the milestone 150 donations at an event at the Parkway Hotel, Cwmbran, with 47 other honourable donors who were celebrating their 50th, 75th or 100th donations of blood, platelet and bone marrow.

So far this year, donors in Torfaen have provided 1,207 units of blood.

In May alone, the service supplied Welsh hospitals with 6,435 units of blood, 572 of which went to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran.