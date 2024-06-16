If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

FranklinFranklin, six months old, male, Golden Doodle – in foster in Haslemere. Franklin is such a delightful boy who you can't help but utterly adore! He has come to us from a breeder as an unsold puppy. Franklin can happily live with other resident dogs that are medium/large breed won't mind a bouncy puppy. Franklin will need an active home with plenty of enrichment. He is already leaning all about house training and going for walks in his foster home.

HannahHannah, female, four years old, Boxer Cross. Hannah is such a sweet soul who has really progressed since her arrival. She came to us from a breeder 11 months ago and is still waiting for her forever family to find her. Hannah finds kennels far too loud and scary so she spends a lot of time in her bed at the back where it is quietest, this means she doesn't get seen by people passing. Hannah will thrive in a quiet adult only home with another kind resident dog where her new life can truly begin.

BridgetteBridgette, female, six years old, Beagle. Bridgette has come from a breeder and has seen very little of the world. She is learning to walk on a harness and enjoying investigating every patch of grass with a dog friend. Bridgette would need a home with a confident resident dog. She can live with older dog-savvy children. Bridgette has never lived in a home before and would need help learning new skills.

MegMeg, female, three years old, Collie. Meg is an amazing girl who is so affectionate once she knows you and loves to cuddle on your lap. She would love a home where she gets to go on lovely long walks and do something to keep her busy collie brain busy but also one where she gets plenty of cuddles and love. She hasn’t seen much of the world yet and needs help gaining confidence. Meg would need to share her new home with another dog or dogs. Meg is a beginner on a lead but with a little training it won't be long before she is a pro.

IvaniIvani, female, one year old, English Pointer. Ivani has come to us from a breeder. She absolutely loves a fuss, she likes standing up on her back legs with her fronts paws on you and having a little cuddle, she does this so gently too. She walks well on a lead and loves going out for walks. She has a very laid back affectionate temperament, she is very easy to handle, and will most likely just want to cuddle up with you on the settee and relax with you after a nice walk. Please consider adopting her, she really isn't asking for much just a chance of finding her forever home.