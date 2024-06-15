Organised by Social Care Wales, the employer support roadshow caters specifically to employers of registered adult social care workers.

Attendees can anticipate learning about the range of support, resources, and services available, including the new employer support team and the ‘employer offer’.

Previous attendees have labelled the show "very interesting, helpful, and beneficial."

The agenda involves engaging in critical subjects such as compassionate leadership and anti-racism in social care.

Sophie Bennett, employer support manager at Social Care Wales, said: "Last year’s roadshow had an excellent atmosphere, and it was great to hear the discussions going on throughout the day.

"Our roadshows allow us to come together with employers to share what support we offer, listen to experiences and get feedback on developing areas of work."

She emphasised on the value of employers' feedback stating: "It’s important that we meet with employers and listen to their experiences working in the social care sector.

"The feedback helps us to create a service that’s useful and relevant for employers."

The roadshow, set to take place on Thursday, July 11 from 9.30am to 3pm at the Orbit Business Centre in Merthyr Tydfil, will count towards continuous professional development if attendees are registered with Social Care Wales.

The roadshow is free but attendees are advised to book a space on Eventbrite.