These teams have been lauded for their excellence in cancer services at the Moondance Cancer Awards, the only awards in Wales dedicated to this cause.

It aims to honour those within NHS Wales and its associated partners who innovate, lead, and deliver outstanding cancer care.

The Regional Heptocellular Carcinoma Service for South Wales, a partnership between the Aneurin Bevan, Cardiff and Vale, and Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Boards was recognised.

The team received the Cancer Workforce award in the Innovation and Improvement category for their contribution to the fight against hepatocellular carcinoma, a specific form of liver cancer.

The QuicDNA project, launched by the All-Wales Medical Genomics Service with the collaboration of various partners including Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, won the award under the 'Working with Industry and 3rd Sector' in the Innovation and Improvement category.

This innovative project uses liquid biopsy testing at the initial suspicion of lung cancer to expedite access to targeted treatments.

A representative from the Regional Hepatocellular Carcinoma Service for South Wales, Tom Penbroke of Cardiff and Vale UHB said: "This award recognises all the hard work and planning that goes into meeting the needs of patients with liver disease.

"We're honoured to have been celebrated alongside so many brilliant teams and individuals from across Wales here tonight."

A panel of experts and leaders, including Professor Tom Crosby, cancer clinical director for Wales, and Judith Paget CBE, director general of health and social services and chief executive of NHS Wales, judged the winners.

Dr Rob Orford, CEO of Moondance Cancer Initiative, commented on the magnitude of the awards.

Dr Orford said: "The awards were created to both celebrate and thank the people who have dedicated their time to improving and pioneering detection, diagnosis and treatment pathways across cancer services in Wales.

"We hope that by shining a spotlight on these people, we can help inspire tomorrow's solutions for survival.

"We're so pleased that so many people from across health care in Wales came to celebrate with us.

"Congratulations to the winners and to everyone who was nominated across Wales."

For any organisations or individuals looking to know more about the awards or discuss future ideas, they can visit the initiative's website.