POLICE are appealing for information to locate 33-year-old Ashley William Slade, from the Rhymney area.
Slade has breached his licence conditions and now has been recalled to prison.
Slade received a prison sentence of 18 weeks for harassment at Newport Magistrates Court in March 2024.
Anyone with information on Slade whereabouts can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400186099.
You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here