Slade has breached his licence conditions and now has been recalled to prison.

Slade received a prison sentence of 18 weeks for harassment at Newport Magistrates Court in March 2024.

Anyone with information on Slade whereabouts can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400186099.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.