On June 14, the first prize of £1,000 went to ticket number 68539 from Caerleon with the second and third prizes of £500 and £250 awarded to tickets 58927 from Llanyravon and 27986 from Bassaleg, respectively.

The fourth prize of £50 went to ticket 01188 from Rogiet.

Additionally, 20 other tickets each won £10. These were 01945, 02184, 04092, 19798, 21778, 26228, 34692, 35316, 35784, 36724, 47819, 59077, 67211, 68544, 102036, 102151, 500669, 2000000, 2000232, 2000308.

Tickets cost £1 and can be bought on the hospice's website.

Proceeds from the draw contribute to the hospice's annual costs and support the delivery of free individualised care for patients.