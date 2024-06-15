Kismet Tea Room on Hall Street achieved the highest mark possible after a visit from inspectors from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on March 18.

The café, tea room and gift shop was given a score of 'Good' for its hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Kismet Tea Room is a cafe which also has a gift shop with jewellery and trinkets (Image: Google Maps)

The establishment was given another 'Good' score for cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

Lastly, Kismet Tea Room was given a score of 'Very good' for how the staff managed food safety.

This relates to the system or checks that the business has put in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Kismet Tea Room was given a score of 5 bubbles after the date of inspection, 18 March 2024 (Image: Food Standards Agency)

Kismet Tea Room were contacted for a statement.

What is the food hygiene rating scheme

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. We run the scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

What the rating covers

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

This includes:

handling of food

how food is stored

how food is prepared

cleanliness of facilities

how food safety is managed

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors: