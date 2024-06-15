A café and tea room in Blackwood has been given top marks in its most recent food hygiene inspection and rating.
Kismet Tea Room on Hall Street achieved the highest mark possible after a visit from inspectors from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on March 18.
The café, tea room and gift shop was given a score of 'Good' for its hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
The establishment was given another 'Good' score for cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.
This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.
Lastly, Kismet Tea Room was given a score of 'Very good' for how the staff managed food safety.
This relates to the system or checks that the business has put in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
Kismet Tea Room were contacted for a statement.
