Mark James, 60, of Pontypool, a retired community mental health nurse and senior lecturer met the former prime minister at a record store at Newport Market back in 2017.

Boris Johnson became leader of the Conservatives back in 2019 and became prime minister when they won a majority in the general election that year.

The country has seen a lot of change since Mr Johnsons visit to Newport market and with the next general election now just days away, Mr James recalled the encounter.

At the time, Boris Johnson was foreign secretary and visiting Newport Market to meet stall owners and support Angela Jones Evans, the conservative candidate for Newport West.

Mr Johnson's visit was in the run up to the 2017 election when Theresa May was the leader of the Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn was the leader of the Labour Party.

In 2017, former prime minister Theresa May decided to call a snap election which resulted in a hung parliament.

A hung parliament is when no party has enough seats to form a majority government.

Theresa May had to make a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to form a government.

The next general election will take place on Thursday July 4, 2024.

Read more:

• How to vote on election day?

Mr James said when Boris Johnson asked him if the conservatives had his support, he said: "No. I grew up in Pontypool and saw the pits and steel works close, the impact of austerity on communities, and social deprivation.”

He said he then took off his jacket to show Mr Johnson his shirt which had a punk band from the 90s called ‘The Stupids’ on it.

(Image: Mark James)

Mr James said a Telegraph reporter spoke to him after the incident, and he believed the reporter seemed surprised to find out he was educated and once head boy of his school.

Mr James opened his own record store, ‘For the Record – Gentlemen Surveyor of Quality Vinyl’ six months ago at Pontypool market and the picture of the moment is now framed on the wall.

Pontypool Indoor Market is home to several other independent businesses and is accessible from Market Street, Crane Street and Commercial Street.

He added that any opinions expressed in this article are his own.