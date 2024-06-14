The chain relocated from South Walk in the shopping centre to the Cwmbran Retail Park, on Cwmbran Drive, in November last year.

A planning application has now been made to replace the existing Mountain Warehouse fascia sign above the door with a new internally illuminated fascia sign.

The application has been made by Cards Direct, which is based just outside London in Hemel Hempstead.

The sign requires advertising permission and the firm has asked Torfaen Borough Council for consent to display it from July 1.