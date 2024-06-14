A NEW retailer is set to take over a unit in the Cwmbran Centre previously occupied by outdoor clothing store Mountain Warehouse.
The chain relocated from South Walk in the shopping centre to the Cwmbran Retail Park, on Cwmbran Drive, in November last year.
A planning application has now been made to replace the existing Mountain Warehouse fascia sign above the door with a new internally illuminated fascia sign.
The application has been made by Cards Direct, which is based just outside London in Hemel Hempstead.
The sign requires advertising permission and the firm has asked Torfaen Borough Council for consent to display it from July 1.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here