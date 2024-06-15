A HOUSE could be demolished to make way for five new homes under plans put forward to Torfaen Borough Council. 

Paula Cooper wants to knock down her existing home, Cottage Farm, at Ty Coch Lane, Llantarnam Cwmbran and build four semi detached houses and one deatched house on the site. 

There would be no changes to the existing entrance to the site and no new roads within it would be required. 

Plans show the four semi detached houses would be built in two blocks. 