A TERMINALLY ill Caerphilly councillor, a Gwent Labour MP, and services to mountain rescue and social services have all been honoured in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2024.

‘Dedicated community champion’ Kevin Etheridge, who is terminally ill with cancer, says he looks forward to his vist to Buckingham Palace having spent nearly 40 years as a civil servant.

Caerphilly: ‘Community champion’ Kevin Etheridge

Kevin Etheridge is poised to receive a prestigious OBE gong in the King’s Birthday Honours.

An independent councillor representing Blackwood on Caerphilly County Borough Council, Kevin was first elected to the local authority in 1999 having spent nearly 40 years as a civil servant.

Kevin said he was “very proud” to receive the honour and dedicated it to all the people he has helped over the years.

Over the years, Kevin – well known for his bright yellow leaflets – has lived in Wyllie, Risca, Pontllanfraith and Blackwood.

Some of his standout moments include chaining himself to the council office railings overnight to delay the Sirhowy Enterprise Way and helping save 1,000 jobs in the Patent Office and stopping privatisation in Newport during the 1980s.

He has previously won the Local Government Community Champion Award for England and Wales.

Sixty-five-year-old Kevin, who has terminal cancer, also picked up the Hidden Hero Award for raising awareness of bowel cancer.

Kevin’s passion for politics was ignited when he was just 16, when a canvasser door knocking with his father who was a miner at Wyllie Colliery.

He said: “I am deeply honoured to have been awarded an OBE for my services to local government, and I know my family are incredibly proud.

“Being a councillor is without a doubt the best job in the world and I certainly could not have achieved all the things I have without the support of my family and community.

“I wish to praise the Argus which has highlighted my campaigns over the last 30 years.

“I am looking forward to visiting Buckingham Palace to receive the award.”

Natasha Asghar, Member of the Welsh Parliament for South Wales East, has worked closely with Kevin on a number of issues and campaigns.

She said: “I have never met a man quite like Kevin. He always puts his community and constituents first, working tirelessly to help people.

“I am incredibly proud of Kevin on receiving this well-earned and much deserved recognition for all his years of hard work and campaigning.

“Many congratulations Kevin.”

Terminally ill Mr Etheridge, 40 years a civil servant (Image: CBCC)

Caerphilly: Former Labour MP Wayne David thanks ‘wonderful’ family on receiving knighthood

Wayne David, the former Labour MP for Caerphilly, has been given a Knighthood in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours.

The short citation for the Award reads, ‘Member of Parliament for Caerphilly and Shadow Minister for the Middle East and North Africa’.

Mr David was the MP for Caerphilly for 23 years. He was a Wales Office Minister under Gordon Brown and, in opposition, served on Labour’s frontbench for nearly 13 years. He shadowed a number of government departments and most recently Mr David was Labour’s Shadow Minister for the Middle East and North Africa.

Before being elected to Westminster, Wayne David was a Member of the European Parliament for 10 years, representing South Wales. During that time, he was Leader of Labour’s MEPs for four years and was a Vice President of the Parliament’s Socialist Group.

Wayne David’s first election was in 1985, when he was elected to Cefn Cribwr Community Council – the Community Council for his own village.

On hearing of the Knighthood, Wayne David said, “It was a complete surprise to be given this honour.

“Throughout my time as a Labour representative, I always did my best to put the interests of my constituents first.

“Democracy is all about standing up for the people in the community you have the privilege to represent. I have always tried to do this, and I am so appreciative of the support of the people of Caerphilly, and the support of my wonderful family.”

Former Labour MP Wayne David thanked his family for their support in his career (Image: Wayne David)

Caerphilly: Penelope Brockman services to mountain rescue

Finance director for Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and chair and team leader for Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, Penelope ‘Penny’ Brockman has been honoured been given a CBE for services to Mountain Rescue.

Ms Brockman has been involved with mountain rescue since 1986.

An operational member of the Central Beacons MRT, she held the role of team leader for ten years and is now chair of the trustees.

She is also financial director and trustee of Mountain Rescue England and Wales.

With her late husband Peter Howells, she was instrumental in the organisation of the successful UK-wide mountain rescue conferences and shares the chair for 2024 with Judy Whiteside.

Penelope Brockman services to mountain rescue (Image: England and Wales Mountain Rescue)

Newport: Susan Ann Evans CBE for services to social care

Following a varied career in industry and the retail sector, Sue took a break from paid work to become a full-time carer and parent. She then restarted her higher education and worked with several voluntary organisations.

Sue joined the NHS in 1992, moving from Public Health Medicine into various management roles. Sue's experience in the voluntary sector brought her to the sharp end of meeting the needs of children, young people and adults with disabilities.

This stimulated her interest in a career within the field of health, social care and housing. Her previous NHS roles focussed around the planning, commissioning and delivery of health services (primary, community, acute and tertiary) in South East Wales, with a particular interest in the interface between NHS and external organisations.

Between 2006 and 2012, Sue undertook a range of Joint Director roles with responsibility for planning, commissioning and operational delivery of a range of health, social care and housing services.

This encompassed the role of Statutory Director of Social Services, which she retained as Chief Officer of Social Care and Housing with Torfaen County Borough Council until July 2016, when she became Chief Executive of Social Care Wales.

Sue has a keen interest in promoting the importance of the role of social care in helping to safeguard and improve people's lives, through empowerment as well as support. Sue is keen to use her own experience of being an unpaid carer to help ensure that a citizen centred approach to social care is experienced across Wales.

Susan Ann Evans CBE for services to social care (Image: Social Care Wales)

Others in King’s Birthday Honours List 2024 from Gwent

A former grants manager with the Forestry Commission has been made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours.

Stephen Hunt, from Chepstow, who worked as grants legacy manager for the government agency's Forest Services was recognised for services to forestry.

Katherine Ann Bavington, of Pontypool, who is a finance business partner, at the Ministry Of Defence's Weapons Operating Centre, has been awarded an OBE.

Stephanie Madeleine Jacqueline Rhodes, chief operating officer in tree planting programmes for Forest Services has been honoured for services to forestry.

Roger John Morgan of Cadw Events team support at the Welsh Government has been honoured for services to heritage education and interpretation in Wales.