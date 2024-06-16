Fish and chips has long been a staple on British menus. It has become so well liked it was even voted the most popular British dish in 2024 by YouGov.

Whether you like a bit of cod or you go for the chips with curry sauce, there is something for everyone to enjoy at your local chippy.

Last week two south Wales fish and chip shops - Ship Deck (Trethomas) and Gower Seafood Hut (Mumbles) - were revealed among the best in the UK by The Guardian.

So we decided to ask our readers - what is your favourite fish and chip shop in south Wales? Here's what they said.

Best fish and chip shops in South Wales according to readers

The best fish and chip shops in south Wales, according to Argus readers on Facebook, are:

Pontnewydd Fish Bar

Address: 4 New St, Cwmbran, NP44 1EE

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 out of 5 (250 reviews)

Pontnewydd Fish Bar in Cwmbran was the most popular fish and chip shop in south Wales amongst readers, receiving multiple mentions on the Argus' Facebook post.

It come highly regarded in Tripadvisor as well boasting a 4.5 (out of 5) rating from 250 reviews.

One visitor to the Cwmbran chippy, commenting on Tripadvisor, said: "Pontnewydd fish bar is the best chippy about, everything I’ve ever had from there has always been perfection 10/10.

"Taste is amazing , quantity is more than enough. Staff are always friendly & polite. I wouldn’t go to any other chip shop."

Scam's Chip and Fin

Address: 131 High St, Abersychan, Pontypool, NP4 7AD

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 (148 reviews)

Scam's Chip and Fin in Abersychan was a close second when it came to the best chippy in south Wales among readers.

One reader said: "Scams chip and fin in anersycarn pontypool is probably the best we've tried and we've has fish abs chips all over Wales."

While another, when asked what their favourite chippy was, said: "Fish an fin abersychan south wales without a shadow of a dought."

Other fish and chip shops among the best in South Wales

A host of other locations across South Wales also featured among the reader's list of best fish and chip shops.

These included:

Shane's Fish Bar (84 King St, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, NP23 4RG)

Sheppards Fish and Chips Bar (205 Cardiff Rd, Newport, NP20 3AG)

New Dolphin Fish Bar (91 High St, Caeharris, Merthyr Tydfil, CF48 3HB)

Jones Fish Bar (Chepstow Rd, Newport, NP19 9FN)

Chip Stop (121 Commercial Rd, Newport, NP20 2GW)

Iestyn’s Fish Bar (126 Greenhill Rd, Sebastopol, Pontypool, NP4 5BQ)

Fish Kitchen 1854 (58 Main Rd, Maesycwmmer, Hengoed, CF82 7PP)

Charlie's 1922 (420 Malpas Rd, Newport, NP20 6WE)

Other fish and chip shops to receive a mention included Jonnies (Mumbles), Beale's Park Fish Restaurant (Porthcawl) and West End Fish and chips (Carmarthen).