Cwmbran resident Joanne Siviter wants to cut back and trim the branches of a protected oak tree, that hangs over a pen in which her dogs live, at the bottom of her garden in Glan y Nant Close, Ty Coch.

Andrew O’Donnell has asked for permission to fell an ash tree, which has been damaged due to an ash dieback infection, at Cwmavon Stables, Cwmavon Road in Blaenavon.

He said it poses a danger to the A4043 road and the site forms part of a conservation area.

An application has also been made to carry out work to a group of trees at the rear of Fountain Road, Pontymoile, Pontypool.

Work would include removing squirrel damaged branches from a 20 metre tall ash tree and removing dead and excessively damaged branches from willow and ash trees. All the trees are said to be overhanging a yard.