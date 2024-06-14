The former shopping centre has been unused for several years, but it could have a new purpose by the summer.

The new business centre will bring 39 industrial units for light industrial, trade counter and storage purposes.

There are also plans for a gym operator and a nursery for the occupiers of the units and residents in the area.

The redevelopment will make the following changes:

Modification of existing units.

Removal of their canopies.

Dismantling of units to make space for parks, roads, and paths.

Resurfacing of the central mall walkway to create a spine access road.

Mercia Real Estate who took over the unoccupied site in 2021 was granted planning permission earlier this year for the redevelopment.

The company appointed Cardiff office of global property consultant, Knight Frank, to try and attract tenants to the finished centre.

Mr Neil Francis, head of Knight Frank’s industrial & logistics division in Wales, said: “The imaginative redevelopment of the Festival Park site, coupled with a willingness by the owners to be able to agree leases within a matter of weeks, will be an attractive proposition to local and national businesses.”

Mr Samuel Clark, chief executive officer of Mercia Real Estate, said: “We are confident that the much-needed redevelopment of Festival Park will be an attractive proposition to new and existing businesses, and will provide a range of unit sizes to enable successful small businesses to expand over time without ever needing to leave the site to find larger premises.”