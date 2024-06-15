PLANS to build a three bedroom detached home on vacant land in Abersychan have been submitted.
Applicant Alan Wall, of Reading, has asked Torfaen Borough Council for planning permission for the development on land next to Ironstone in Lockup Lane.
His application states the immediate neighbour “who welcomes the proposal” has been consulted.
