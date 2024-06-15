This is the largest ever cohort of officers to complete Police Now’s detective academy - and includes for the first time a stream of officers joining Counter Terrorism Policing.

The officers have spent the last 13-weeks learning core policing and investigative skills at the national, residential academy.

They will now join their respective forces across England and Wales to continue the two-year programme, where they will develop into resilient frontline detectives who support victims of crime, increase public trust and confidence in the service, and investigate complex cases within Criminal Investigation Departments.

This cohort of officers will be stationed across Devon and Cornwall Police, Gwent Police, Hertfordshire Police, Humberside Police, the Metropolitan Police Service, Staffordshire Police, Thames Valley Police, West Mercia Police and Wiltshire Police.

The 75 officers recruited to the Metropolitan Police Service are the first to join Police Now’s pilot Counter Terrorism Policing stream within the programme.

The officers will train in Counter Terrorism Policing during the second year of the programme, where they will learn how to protect the UK from serious harm and threat by preventing, deterring, and investigating terrorist activity.

Police Now’s Head of the National Detective Programme Millie Tanner addressed the officers at their closing ceremony today. She said: "Completing this academy is an incredible achievement and you should be really proud of where you stand today, but you know that the real work starts here. My advice to you is this - show up, physically and mentally, put the work in, support your colleagues and allow them to support you. And go and play your part in transforming policing and communities.”

Trainee Detective Constable Lydia Davies, who joins Devon and Cornwall Police via the programme, said: “We have finally completed the academy stage of the Police Now journey.

“The transition to police officer has been a challenging but rewarding one, building an investigative mindset to support the most vulnerable in society.”

Trainee Detective Constable Bethany O’driscoll, who joins Humberside Police via the programme, said: “I decided to apply for the role of a detective constable through Police Now as it has always been a career I have wanted to do, because I wanted to be challenged and I wanted to gain new skills. I needed to have a great career.

“Police Now have been great throughout the entire process so far and I have loved every minute of the academy.”