A CANNIBIS farm containing hundreds of plants has been dismantled and a man arrested after police swooped in in Newport.
The farm, containing 300 plants, was found and dismantled on Victoria Avenue.
A 27-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged for producing a class B drug - cannabis.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "A cannabis cultivation has been dismantled in Victoria Avenue, Newport.
"After receiving information from members of the public, our Newport neighbourhood team entered a derelict building on Monday, June 10, and located a cannabis cultivation containing approximately 300 plants.
"A 27-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged for producing a class B drug - cannabis.
"He has been remanded into custody.
The spokesperson added: "If you are aware of drug use or supply in your area, or have any information that could help us, please call on 101 or DM us on Facebook or X (formally Twitter)."
