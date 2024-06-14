The farm, containing 300 plants, was found and dismantled on Victoria Avenue.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged for producing a class B drug - cannabis.

The cannabis was found after a tip-off from the public (Image: Gwent Police)

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "A cannabis cultivation has been dismantled in Victoria Avenue, Newport.

"After receiving information from members of the public, our Newport neighbourhood team entered a derelict building on Monday, June 10, and located a cannabis cultivation containing approximately 300 plants.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged for producing a class B drug - cannabis.

"He has been remanded into custody.

The spokesperson added: "If you are aware of drug use or supply in your area, or have any information that could help us, please call on 101 or DM us on Facebook or X (formally Twitter)."