In March, Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer sharing in an emotional video message, the Princess said: “I am well and getting stronger every day.”

The future Queen added that at the time she had begun a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits.

Since announcing her cancer diagnosis, Kate has not made any official Royal appearances, but a new statement has given light to how she’s been feeling as of late.

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.



I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

Kate shared that she has been: "learning to be patient taking each day as it comes and listening to my body.”

Adding that there are: "Good days and bad days. Bad days feel weak, and good days want to make the most of it."

Will Kate be at Trooping of the Colour?





Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate Middleton will attend the Trooping of Colour for the King’s birthday,

Sharing in a statement: "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months.

"It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.

"But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.

"Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me. C

Well done to @irish_guards and everyone involved preparing for Trooping the Colour at this year’s Colonel's Review. pic.twitter.com/ca2lCsHVxL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 8, 2024

What is the Trooping of the Colour?





The Trooping of the Colour is used to mark the official birthday of the British head of state (currently King Charles III) with this having been a tradition for over 260 years.

According to the Royal Family website, over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together to put on the massive display.

The event takes place at the Horse Guards Parade in London on Saturday, June 15.