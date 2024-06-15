Alex Idrissi, a 16 year old from Brynmawr was last seen in the area at around 8.30pm on Monday, June 3, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Alex is described as of slim to medium build, around 5 foot 5 inches tall, with an olive complexion and dark brown hair shaved on both sides.

He is also known to wear a thick silver ring on his right hand.

Police have released an updated photo of Alex in their search to find him.

He is known to have links to multiple places within the Blaenau Gwent area, including Tredegar, Blaina and Ebbw Vale.

Gwent Police's statement reads: "We’re appealing for information to find Alex Idrissi, from Brynmawr, who has been reported as missing.

"Anyone with any information on Alex's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400182672.

"Alex is also urged to get in touch with us."