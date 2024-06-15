Named among six streets in Wales to have won a big money prize, each resident from the street has won £1,000.

Joining streets in Bridgend, Neath Port Talbot, Merthyr Tydfil, Cardiff and Wrexham, one street in Blackwood, Caerphilly, has won in a prize draw from June 8 - 14, 2024.

The winning streets are:

NP12 2RA - (Parc Bryn, Blackwood, Caerphilly) - £1,000

CF24 0HW - (Meteor Street, Cardiff) - £1,000

LL14 6AS - (New Hall Road, Ruabon, Wrexham) - £1,000

CF47 9LS - (Elim Street, Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil) - £1,000

CF33 6DQ - (Maes-yr-Ysgol, Kenfig Hill, Bridgend) - £1,000

SA12 8LS - (Thorney Road, Baglan, Neath Port Talbot) - £1,000

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

Plus on Saturdays and Sundays players in winning postcodes bag £30,000-plus each. Every month players in one postcode area share more than £3m.

You can buy tickets and read more about the People's Postcode Lottery on its official website here.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

As it stands, more than £1.3 billion has been raised for charitable causes across the world.

According to the official website, around £18.2 million stands to be won in their July draws.