Sue Sims, from Caerphilly, recently completed a skydive over south Wales in a bid to raise money for Guide Dogs Cymru in memory of her own beloved guide dog Flora.

Leading a team of seven supporters, the team's skydive, over Swansea Airfield, took place last Saturday and saw Sue, who is completely blind, leap from a plane at 10,000 feet in the air.

Speaking afterwards, Sue said: “I must be crazy, but I was determined not to be scared and to enjoy it. I was first to jump, but when the time came to get to the door of the plane, I started to wonder what I was doing.

“It all goes so quickly, and the freefall was very scary. You’re tumbling through the air, and when the chute opens you think ‘I’m safe now’ but you’re not really.

“My instructor Grayson was fantastic and made me feel at ease, describing everything for me.”

Sue was raising money to enable Guide Dogs Cymru to name a puppy after her late guide dog Flora.

Sue is fundraising in memory of her beloved late guide dog Flora (Image: Guide Dogs Cymru)

She added: “I think doing this as a totally blind person makes it more scary. I used to be able to see a little bit, and it gives you an idea of what you’re diving into, but I was fully reliant on the instructor.

“My husband Steve also did the jump, but he went up in a different plane so he could do it from 15,000 feet.”

If you’d like to meet Sue and her current guide dog Saxon, or find out how you can help Guide Dogs, you can visit them at Tesco in Talbot Green on Saturday, June 22, where the Caerphilly group will be holding a bucket collection from 10am-2pm.

To support Sue's fundraising efforts, you can donate to her JustGiving page here.