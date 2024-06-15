A CARE worker has pleaded guilty to swindling two victims out of more than £11,000.
Joanne Hart, 47, admitted two counts of fraud by abuse of position that were committed in Newport.
She stole £9,112 from one victim and £2,619 from the other.
The offences took place between November 27, 2022 and August 14, 2023, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
MORE NEWS: Cage fighter broke rugby player’s jaw with single punch outside nightclub
Hart, of Garn Street, Abercarn is due to be sentenced at the crown court on July 11.
She was granted unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here