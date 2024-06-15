Joanne Hart, 47, admitted two counts of fraud by abuse of position that were committed in Newport.

She stole £9,112 from one victim and £2,619 from the other.

The offences took place between November 27, 2022 and August 14, 2023, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Hart, of Garn Street, Abercarn is due to be sentenced at the crown court on July 11.

She was granted unconditional bail.