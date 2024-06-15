A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court accused of dangerous driving and drugs offences after a car crash in Caerphilly.
Dawid Szkudlarek, 27, from Cwmbran is accused of causing serious injury to Shannon Harris by dangerous driving, causing serious injury to her by driving whilst disqualified, possession of 168 grammes of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of 1.32 grammes of cocaine and driving without insurance
The charges follow a collision on the A469 Thornhill Road on Caerphilly Mountain involving a Volkswagen Polo at around 3pm on Monday, June 10.
Szkudlarek, of Bryn Milwr, Hollybush is due to appear before the crown court on July 11.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
