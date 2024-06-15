THE GREAT BRITISH weather is something we all wish was more pleasant and more reliable.
With it being summer, and the UK having already experienced what the Met Office has deemed 'mini-heatwaves', you might be forgiven for thinking that summer was well and truly here.
However, the weather for this weekend tells quite a different story, with forecasts ranging from heavy isolated rain showers to cloudy and dry or extensive sunny spells across Gwent.
Saturday afternoon is expected to stay "changeable" according to the Met Office, who have also warned of "more general periods of heavy rain likely at times" and "a risk of thundery downpours", while feeling rather windy and cool. The maximum temperature is 17 degrees. The UV rate is high, but pollen is medium.
Sunday is expected to be "generally brighter", with sunny periods and chance of a few showers, which could turn heavy. However, many places are expected to miss these showers and stay dry. Maximum temperature will 19 degrees and likely to feel warmer. The UV rate will be very high, and pollen rate will also be high.
Hour by hour weather
Saturday, June 15
Overall chance of rain: 10 - 40 per cent
1pm 15 degrees
2pm 16 degrees
3pm 16 degrees
4pm 15 degrees
5pm 14 degrees
6pm 13 degrees
7pm 13 degrees
8pm 13 degrees
9pm 12 degrees
10pm 12 degrees
11pm 12 degrees
Sunday, June 16
Overall chance of rain: Five to 10 per cent
12am 12 degrees
1am 12 degrees
2am 12 degrees
3am 12 degrees
4am 11 degrees
5am 11 degrees
6am 11 degrees
7am 12 degrees
8am 13 degrees
9am 14 degrees
10am 15 degrees
11am 16 degrees
12pm 16 degrees
1pm 17 degrees
2pm 17 degrees
3pm 17 degrees
4pm 17 degrees
5pm 17 degrees
6pm 16 degrees
7pm 15 degrees
8pm 15 degrees
9pm 14 degrees
10pm 13 degrees
11pm 12 degrees
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here