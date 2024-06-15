With it being summer, and the UK having already experienced what the Met Office has deemed 'mini-heatwaves', you might be forgiven for thinking that summer was well and truly here.

However, the weather for this weekend tells quite a different story, with forecasts ranging from heavy isolated rain showers to cloudy and dry or extensive sunny spells across Gwent.

Saturday afternoon is expected to stay "changeable" according to the Met Office, who have also warned of "more general periods of heavy rain likely at times" and "a risk of thundery downpours", while feeling rather windy and cool. The maximum temperature is 17 degrees. The UV rate is high, but pollen is medium.

Sunday is expected to be "generally brighter", with sunny periods and chance of a few showers, which could turn heavy. However, many places are expected to miss these showers and stay dry. Maximum temperature will 19 degrees and likely to feel warmer. The UV rate will be very high, and pollen rate will also be high.

Hour by hour weather

Saturday, June 15

Overall chance of rain: 10 - 40 per cent

1pm 15 degrees

2pm 16 degrees

3pm 16 degrees

4pm 15 degrees

5pm 14 degrees

6pm 13 degrees

7pm 13 degrees

8pm 13 degrees

9pm 12 degrees

10pm 12 degrees

11pm 12 degrees

Sunday, June 16

Overall chance of rain: Five to 10 per cent

12am 12 degrees

1am 12 degrees

2am 12 degrees

3am 12 degrees

4am 11 degrees

5am 11 degrees

6am 11 degrees

7am 12 degrees

8am 13 degrees

9am 14 degrees

10am 15 degrees

11am 16 degrees

12pm 16 degrees

1pm 17 degrees

2pm 17 degrees

3pm 17 degrees

4pm 17 degrees

5pm 17 degrees

6pm 16 degrees

7pm 15 degrees

8pm 15 degrees

9pm 14 degrees

10pm 13 degrees

11pm 12 degrees