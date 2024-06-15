The road closure of a section of Twyn-Y-Sheriff in Raglan has been put in place due to emergency water repairs being deemed necessary.

Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made this emergency road closure in order to urgently repair a burst water main.

They have said it is anticipated that the road will remain closed up to and including Wednesday, June 19.

The diversion route is highlighted in blue with the road closure in red (Image: Dwr Cymru Welsh Water) A diversion route up Usk Road to the west and Chepstow Road to the east, up to where they meet at the junction with High Street, has been put in place, with signs advising this route and advance notice of the closure for those who are travelling on the open sections of Twyn-Y-Sheriff.

If you have any questions around the temporary closure, you can contact Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water on 0800 052 0130 or on their website here and quote reference code 96550020.