ETHAN BODDY, 19, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY NORTHOVER, 29, of The Square, Bedwas, Caerphilly was jailed for seven days and ordered to pay £60 costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.

LUCIEN TIMOTHY ROUSSELLE, 49, of Moorland Park, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY LEE POPE, 35, of Bryncoed Terrace, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £210 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATALIE VANESSA WEBB, 50, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny must pay £379 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on November 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

WGV HOLDINGS LIMITED, Brecon Road, Abergavenny have to pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

DANIEL RHODES, 46, of Darren Court, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £332 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEITH ROBERT BALE, 62, of Treberth View, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RITA KATHRYN JARVIS, 71, of Hampshire Crescent, Newport must pay £263 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH LOUISE JONES, 39, of Woodfield Park Crescent, Woodfieldside, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £213 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.