Retail franchise One Stop has opened a store in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, just weeks after a shop opened in Blackwood.

The store, located on the site of the former Pontnewydd Inn, was opened on Thursday, June 13, with the official ribbon cutting taking place at 11am on Saturday.

Labour parliamentary candidate for Torfaen Nick Thomas-Symonds was called in to do the honours and officially open the store for good.

The new One Stop has opened on the former site of the Pontnewydd Inn (Image: One Stop) Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers, including special goody bags with an extra special treat inside.

Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each.

Customers filled the aisles, delighted to welcome One Stop to the area and looked around the freshly fitted-out store.

Store manager Kay Gregory (second right) with shift leaders Jade Paisley, Debbie Twohig and Sam Furley, with Nick Thomas-Symonds (Image: One Stop) Regional manager Krystal Turnbull said: "It's so lovely to finally open this store. This is part of our ongoing commitment to growing and becoming that one place for people to come and shop."

Store manager Kay Gregory said: "This is such a stunning space - it's light and not crowded so people feel they have space to explore our aisles.

"What's really important is that we are able to supply people with everything they could need in one place.

"We've had a really positive reaction from customers since opening on Thursday, so we're really excited to become part of the community."

Labour's parliamentary candidate Nick Thomas-Symonds said it was "great" to see a new branch of this business set to thrive in the village.

He added: "I am sure this place will be a success, thanks to the staff who provide excellent service.

"It's a modern, bright, spacious, and most importantly, accessible space, which is vital for a lot of people.

"It's going to be brilliant I'm sure, and it's been an honour to cut the ribbon to officially open the store."

Five lucky customers found a golden ticket hiding in store and walked away with vouchers from regional manager Krystal Turnbull (Image: One Stop) Alongside well-known brands, the store will also stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag.

Customers can also take advantage of the £3.90 lunchtime meal deal featuring a tasty range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials or that missing ingredient for tonight’s dinner.

Customers can play the National lottery, pay their bills via PayPoint and grab a coffee in store. The store will also have a range of chilled beers and wines and a variety of newspapers and magazines.

The new One Stop in Pontnewydd can be found on Commercial Street, and is open seven days a week from 7am to 10pm.