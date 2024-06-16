A MAN has been charged with growing 1,331 cannabis plants in a derelict building.

Adrian Boci is accused of producing the class B drug at an address on Victoria Avenue in Newport on Monday, June 10.

The defendant appeared before the city’s magistrates' court.

Boci, of Victoria Avenue, Newport did not enter a plea.

He is due to appear before the crown court on July 10.

The 27-year-old was remanded in custody.