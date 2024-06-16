A MAN has been charged with growing 1,331 cannabis plants in a derelict building.
Adrian Boci is accused of producing the class B drug at an address on Victoria Avenue in Newport on Monday, June 10.
The defendant appeared before the city’s magistrates' court.
Boci, of Victoria Avenue, Newport did not enter a plea.
He is due to appear before the crown court on July 10.
The 27-year-old was remanded in custody.
