The two-day event giant beach filled with deckchairs and beach toys to keep everyone happy. Puppet shows, funfair rides, attractions, and food and drink stalls will be available throughout the day.

Last weekend, Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June, saw Tredegar Park in Risca Town Centre transform for the third annual Risca Beach Party.



Footfall counters in the town recorded more than 3,000 visitors, with entry into the beach showing nearly 6,000 across the weekend.



Families were seen to be enjoying the beach, attractions, funfair rides, Punch and Judy and Pirate shows, along with various food, drink, and craft stalls.

Ghostbusters Day on Saturday, in celebration of Ghostbusters’ 40th anniversary, was also a huge success.



All cake stands at the Beach Party sold out on both days. Risca Fish Bar had a queue down the street on Saturday, and the Snug Coffee Shop opposite the park also had a sell-out.



Hear what local businesses and traders thought of the event:



Snug Coffee Shop said, “It was absolutely gorgeous, and we had our best takings ever. The beach itself was beautiful and well-staffed. What a gift for the town.”



The Park Shop commented “It was a really good day. Really well supported and it was great to see so many people in town.”



Benito’s Restaurant said, “The atmosphere was really good.”



The Mid Wales Ghostbusters also commented “A big, big thank you for this weekend and for allowing us to host our Ghostbusters Day Celebration Event. It was a great success and popular.”



The free to enter event was organised and hosted by Caerphilly County Borough Council.