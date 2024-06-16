Jess Harris and Lisa Edwards, both from Blackwood, have opened their hair and beauty salon JLS Hair Design Studio after previously working together for many years, with the dream of being able to branch out on their own.

JLS Hair Design Studio is officially open in Blackwood (Image: JLS Hair Design Studio)T

The salon opened on Thursday, May 30, but an official launch party has been set for Saturday, June 29 at 6pm.

Jess is an experienced hair stylist, with six years of experience, and has won recognition for her work, including coming second place at the Welsh Wedding Awards under the Bridal category.

Lisa has an impressive 19 years of hair styling experience, and particularly excels in foiling and colouring. She is particularly skilled at styling entire bridal parties for weddings.

Lisa Edwards and Jess Harris have finally opened their own hair salon together (Image: JLS Hair Design Studio) Lisa and Jess said: "We are really excited to branch out on our own. It has been a dream for years and it’s finally come true.

"We have worked together for a few years and are so happy that we can carry on working together.

"The salon is like our second home and we want all our clients to feel the same. It’s a special place for all."

As part of their team, they also have Sharon Hughes, a hairdresser and the 'S' in JLS, and Anita Bradford, a salon assistant and qualified hairdresser.

Sharon has three decades of experience, and specialises in the classic treatments, such as perming and setting.

JLS Hair Design Studio offers a range of treatments for "affordable prices", including all colours, cutting, extensions, and services for men and children.

The team hope to be able to expand their services in the near future.

JLS Hair Design Studio can be found at unit 3, block G Penmaen industrial Estate, Blackwood, NP122DQ.

Their opening times are Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 5pm with some late nights available on customer request.