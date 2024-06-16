The collision occurred in Cwmbran on Cocker Avenue near the junction of Henllys Way at around 6pm on Thursday, June 13.

Police officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The crash involved three vehicles – a blue Caterham Seven, a blue Hyundai Tucson and a Ford Transit van.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Paramedics confirmed that the driver of one of the vehicles, a 75-year-old man from Cwmbran, had died at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

“We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Cocker Avenue and Henllys Way in Cwmbran between 5.45pm and 6.10pm, to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400195496 with any details.”

You can call also Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.