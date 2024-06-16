Officers are growing concerned for the welfare of 45-year-old Rhys Short, who has been reported missing.

He was last seen at around 9pm on Saturday 15 June in the area of Clyffard Crescent, Newport.

He’s described as being around 6 ft tall, of a slim build, with short grey hair, blue eyes and grey stubble. He was last seen wearing black cargo trousers and a khaki-coloured coat.

Rhys is known to visit Newport city centre regularly, as well as the library.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 2400197186.

"You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Rhys is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."