Studio 54, set up by Jenna Curtis of Blackwood, is a troupe of aspiring singers, dancers and performers who have been chosen as one of five Welsh entrants to perform in the States in October 2026.

The group has been chosen after being nominated for a number of prizes at the National Entertainment Awards this year, winning two, the Professional Impact Award and the under 14 Best Dancer Kene Uwandulu.

Studio 54 have won numerous awards at the National Entertainment Awards in recent years (Image: Studio 54) Performances from their hip-hop squad Insanity Collective and the musical theatre team with Sponge Bob the Musical sent them to the national ceremony at the O2 in London this November.

Following these wins and nomination polls, Studio 54 was selected to perform in Las Vegas, where they will perform against American schools.

Studio 54 are set to perform in Las Vegas in 2026 (Image: Studio 54)

Jenna said: "When I set up the studio, I decided that as much as children loved doing the productions, it was important for me to find something for children to do that they would really remember as a 'special memory'."

With the help of expert head coach Onyx Uwandulu, they have been able to provide aspiring performers with huge platforms to be seen by scouts and talent agents that would be able to make their careers fly.

To date, they have performed in His Majesty’s Theatre London, main stage in Disneyland Paris, and main stage at Pride, to name just a few.

Previous members of Studio 54 that have been nominated at the National Entertainment Awards have featured on television shows such as Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK Kids.

Studio 54 is set to perform for the UK in Las Vegas in 2026 (Image: Studio 54) Insanity Collective have also recently qualified for the World Championships in Blackpool this August.

Jenna added: "I am so proud of every single child, their dedication and growth over the last few years has been incredible.

"They are all like one big family and that’s what we promote more than anything and thanks to their amazing parents who support both Onyx and myself these children get to do all these amazing things.

"We can't believe what's happened and everyone is just so excited."

Studio 54 also boasts a 100 per cent pass rate on all its musical theatre exams.

The exact date and location of the performance in Las Vegas is yet to be confirmed, but if you would like to help them with their journey, you can visit their Facebook page.