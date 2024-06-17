DYLAN SELBY, 26, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating and causing damage to a wall and TV on April 24.

He must pay £400 in compensation.

DANIEL LEE THORPE, 28, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN GROVES, 50, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit through drugs on the A467 in Risca on November 29, 2023.

He also admitted possession of crack cocaine and was fined £240 and ordered to pay a £96 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE CHANEY, 31, of Ty Trappa Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis in Pontypool on May 16.

PAUL VINCENT JENKINS, 51, of Gloch Wen Close, Rhiwderin, Newport must pay £584 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on November 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON THOMAS, 40, of Parry Jones Close, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Pontypool on November 21, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEE JONES, 39, of Bryn Coch, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £162 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on November 17, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHERRY ANN PRICE, 36, of Britannia Terrace, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Pant Road, Newbridge on November 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

VAISAKH DAS, 25, of Somerton Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LUKE RICHARD STOKES, 41, of Sullivan Circle, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EVE MARIE PYART, 47, of Elgar Circle, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 17, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ELIZABETH SARAH PRICE, 40, of Park Street, Abergavenny must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 17, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.